Christian Eriksen fit enough to return to international scene – Thomas Frank

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 10:31 pm
Christian Eriksen marked his full debut for Brentford last weekend (Aaron Chown/PA)
Christian Eriksen is fit enough to return to the international scene, according to Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

The 30-year-old marked his full debut for the Bees with an impressive display away to Norwich last weekend to continue his comeback following a cardiac arrest in the summer.

Eriksen will start again at home to Burnley on Saturday and, with Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand set to name his squad for the friendlies against Holland and Serbia next week, all eyes will be on Eriksen if the playmaker is included.

Frank said: “Of course it is up to Kasper to decide. Fitness-wise? He is ready.

“He played 90 – actually 98 – minutes against Norwich, hopefully he plays 90 against Burnley and 90 against Leicester, then that is a very good number of minutes.

“It is not like he has never played football before or tried anything. He is a very experienced player and person but I think that is a conversation for Christian and Kasper to have together.”

Brenford’s new number 21 made his mark at Carrow Road with his corner flicked on to create the opener for Ivan Toney.

Toney celebrated with the travelling fans to further show there is no bad blood after the forward was filmed in January using “unacceptable” language about the club.

He apologised and further made up for his misdemeanour with two second-half penalties against Norwich to become the first Brentford player to score a Premier League hat-trick.

“I don’t think he could have timed it much better with scoring and then being right in the corner with the Brentford fans. I think that was clever from him,” Frank added with a smile.

“Ivan has been here one one year and eight months. First year he broke the (goalscoring) record in the Championship, became our top scorer and we got promoted. He scored in the semi, the final. Pretty decent!

“In the Premier League now he has scored nine goals and two assists with a disrupted season.

“I think Ivan has done fantastic for this club and I agree that every player has a responsibility to be as perfect as possible, but every individual is just a human being and everyone is trying their best to do the best as a human being. I think Ivan is doing that.

“I will say that every Brentford fan should be extremely happy and privileged to have a player like Ivan representing Brentford.”

With six goals in his last five matches, Toney could soon be an international.

England boss Gareth Southgate admitted in October to being “very impressed” with the former Newcastle striker back and will name his squad for the friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast next week.

“It is not for me to pick the team. Maybe I am slightly biased. I don’t know how Gareth thinks but on the quality, I think Ivan has some of the qualities that could make him an England striker one day,” Frank insisted.

“Also I think it would have been even better if it was a consistent-performed season. That is just part of convincing a coach, whether it is me or Gareth, a very consistent season and performing well puts more plus points on your account.

“That could have helped and then we come into different types. What types do you want as manager of a national team?

“Then the form and injury level of other strikers and I don’t know how well they have done.

“For me Ivan has done well but there is another level for him to reach. When he reaches that, I think it will be easy for the England manager to pick him.”

