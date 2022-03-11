Micky Mellon salutes ‘magnificent’ Tranmere as they return to winning ways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Micky Mellon salutes ‘magnificent’ Tranmere as they return to winning ways

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 10:57 pm
Micky Mellon (PA)
Micky Mellon (PA)

Overjoyed Tranmere boss Micky Mellon saluted a “magnificent” 3-2 Sky Bet League Two win against promotion-chasing rivals Mansfield.

Substitute Elliott Nevitt notched two late goals to fire Rovers back into the automatic-promotion frame.

“It’s a magnificent three points for us,” said Mellon.

“The game seemed to be losing its flow a bit in the second half, but the lads kept battling away, even during what turned out to be 17 minutes of added time I think.

“We knew we had to win tonight.

“We’d laid the cards out on the table and said a draw was no good, so it was a very important win for us.

“To be honest we’re probably grateful for the additional time now, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen that long extra being played here before.

“It was a good atmosphere, and the game overall was a great advert for the division.

“Some of the lads had let themselves down recently, they hadn’t really hit the levels required, but they did tonight and we just have to use this and keep fighting.

“It’s about consistency now. We know what we’re capable of, but we’ve shown on a brilliant Friday night here just what levels we can reach.

“We know we’re a really good team.”

Rovers went ahead in only the fifth minute when unmarked skipper Peter Clarke joyfully thumped home a header from six yards.

However, it was deep into first-half added time when the Stags levelled as Matty Longstaff converted Stephen McLaughlin’s cross from the tightest of angles.

Rovers’ Josh McPake thumped a post, before Nevitt’s first goal came with 14 minutes left.

Ollie Hawkins made it 2-2 in the second minute of stoppage time, before Nevitt stole the show and consigned the Stags to a first defeat since November.

“Of course I’m very disappointed, particularly with the fact that I thought both their goals in the second half were offside,” said Mansfield boss Nigel Clough.

“We played well in spells and when we got in at half-time at 1-1, we needed to use that and take that into the second half.

“Some of the players need to tackle better, though.

“I needed to see more desire to win the ball, particularly in that second half.

“We didn’t expect to see lots of pretty football here tonight, but you need to be more alive to the danger at times, and tonight we’ve been punished.

“It’s disappointing as we have done well to stay unbeaten for as long as we have, but a performance like this is frustrating.

“We know Tranmere make it tough for opposition teams, particularly here, but we haven’t really done enough on the night so we’ll have to go back on the training ground and work hard at it again.”

