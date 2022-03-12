Jesse Marsch could resist pressure to recall Patrick Bamford for Norwich battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jesse Marsch could resist pressure to recall Patrick Bamford for Norwich battle

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 9:01 am
Jesse Marsch found it hard to watch as his first home game in charge ended in defeat (Tim Goode/PA)
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch could resist the clamour to recall Patrick Bamford to his starting line-up against relegation-rivals Norwich.

Marsch’s side resume their survival bid in Sunday’s crunch clash at Elland Road against the Premier League’s basement club.

Bamford ended his three-month injury lay-off as a substitute in Thursday’s 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa, but Marsch insisted he would not bow to pressure if his leading striker was not yet ready for 90 minutes.

Marsch said: “Yeah, I think we all know how important the game is on Sunday, but we also have to be very calculated, observe how he is and make a very educated decision on what we think is best for him.

“I would say he’s looked great this week, really well, and we can be optimistic. But we also have to be intelligent and find a way to get to the core of what the right decision is.”

Leeds slipped closer to the top-flight trapdoor with a club record-equalling sixth-successive league defeat on Thursday.

Marsch has lost his first two games in charge since replacing Marcelo Bielsa at the end of last month and has only 10 left to rescue Leeds’ season.

The 48-year-old American inadvertently brought the size of his task into sharp focus when asked after the defeat to Villa if he had been in a similar position during his managerial career.

He said: “My first job. We were an expansion team in Montreal. It was a totally new group and a lot of new ideas and we really had to stick to the plan and work really hard and believe in the process.

“Towards the end of the season we went through a phase where we were really good. That was six months. (Here) I have six days.

Marcelo Bielsa was sacked by Leeds after three years and eight months in charge of the club
“But I’m not afraid. I came here because I believe I can help. I believe in the project and I believe in the people and that has not changed one bit.”

Leeds sacked the hugely-popular Bielsa for steadfastly refusing to alter his tactics after a series of heavy defeats.

There was clear improvement in Marsch’s first game in charge – a 1-0 defeat at Leicester – but against Villa, Leeds appeared lost and turned in their worst display since Bielsa led them to promotion two seasons ago.

Marsch remains unbowed, and added: “I’m confident. I already have some things in my mind about some of the aggressiveness against the ball, some of the movements against the ball, some of the ideas with the ball and enforcing discipline in how we want to play in all phases of the game.”

Kalvin Phillips in action for Leeds
When quizzed about his players’ fragile confidence, he said: “You’re right, but this is a business for men.

“We need to know that it’s a difficult situation, but we’re not getting out of it by hiding or being afraid.”

Leeds are still without Kalvin Phillips and skipper Liam Cooper (hamstring), while both Junior Firpo (knee) and Tyler Roberts (hamstring) have been added to the injury list.

