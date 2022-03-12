Roy Hodgson urges Watford to follow Moussa Sissoko’s example in survival bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Roy Hodgson urges Watford to follow Moussa Sissoko’s example in survival bid

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 10:03 am
Watford manager Roy Hodgson feels captain Moussa Sissoko leads by example (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Watford manager Roy Hodgson feels captain Moussa Sissoko leads by example (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Watford manager Roy Hodgson has challenged his players to follow the example of captain Moussa Sissoko as they battle to keep their Premier League survival bid alive.

The Hornets slumped to a 4-0 defeat at Wolves on Thursday night, leaving them three points from safety – but having played more matches than the two sides directly above them.

Former England boss Hodgson, who replaced Claudio Ranieri at the end of January, takes his side to Southampton on Sunday in desperate need of a positive result.

Hodgson feels his squad have enough about them to drag themselves out of the bottom three, but need to channel their focus in the same way as their veteran skipper.

“I don’t normally single out a player from our side, but I thought Moussa Sissoko and everything he did (against Wolves) was fantastic,” Hodgson said of France’s 32-year-old former Tottenham midfielder.

“If we can get some of that spirit, some of that determination, some of that desire, some of that anxiety that we need to feel.

“And the thing is, these players need to feel anxiety because we are running out of time.”

Midfielder Peter Etebo made a welcome comeback from a quad problem which had sidelined him since September with a late cameo off the bench at Molineux, where Watford were 3-0 down inside 21 minutes.

The Nigeria international was left “short of words” by the manner of the Hornets’ capitulation, but was confident the squad could swiftly recover focus.

“I am not happy with the result, but what’s happened has happened and it is for us to look forward to the next game,” he said on the Watford club website.

“I am excited to be back. It has been a long time, five months that I have been out, so I need to make sure I do all the work well to make sure everything is back to normal.

“But even if I am back on the pitch, we are still at the bottom of the table which is not a good result.

“So although I am glad to be back, I know there is a lot of work for us to do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal