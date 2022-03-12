I feel prepared – Charlie McCann ready to make impact in Rangers first team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teenager Charlie McCann insists he feels ready to step into Rangers’ first team and make an impact.

The 19-year-old former Manchester United academy midfielder made his Gers debut as a substitute in the last round of the Scottish Cup away to Annan and is set to be involved in the squad again for Sunday’s quarter-final tie against Dundee at Dens Park.

McCann has been training with Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s first team in recent months and believes he is equipped to shine whenever he is next given a chance to get on the pitch.

“I feel prepared for the first team,” he said. “The level you train at with the lads every day is top level and I’ve been lucky enough to experience that for two or three months now, and I think that will have prepared me really well. It gets you to a level where you can be competing to get in the squad.

“For me, it’s about keeping developing and improving and pushing to get in the squad when I can. The cup fixtures are great opportunities for that and I’ve got to thank the boss for giving me opportunities like this.

“I’m always getting feedback, always being told what I’m doing well and where I need to improve things to try and get to the next level. Every day in training the senior boys like Davo (Steven Davis) and Aaron Ramsey are always giving feedback as well. They’re always there to help.”

Coventry-born McCann, who this week pledged his international future to Northern Ireland despite also being eligible for Republic of Ireland, is thriving on the feelgood factor at Rangers as they stand on the brink of a Europa League quarter-final place following their 3-0 first-leg victory over Red Star Belgrade on Thursday.

“It’s a good buzz round the club at the minute,” he said. “When you see the first-team lads beating top teams in Europe, just to be around about in training is a great opportunity in itself. My plan in the future is to be involved in that.”