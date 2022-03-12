Hibernian are ‘desperate’ for Hampden return – Shaun Maloney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibernian are ‘desperate’ for Hampden return – Shaun Maloney

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 10:41 am
Shaun Maloney says Hibernian should use any cup motivation they can get (Jane Barlow/PA)
Shaun Maloney insists Hibernian should take motivation from both positive and negative experiences as they seek Scottish Cup glory.

The Easter Road outfit lost 2-1 to Celtic in the League Cup final at Hampden Park in December while under the tutelage of caretaker boss David Gray, who scored the famous last-gasp winner in the Scottish Cup final win over Rangers in 2016 which brought the trophy back to Leith for the first time in 114 years.

Hibs passed up on the chance to build on that triumph when they lost 1-0 to St Johnstone in last season’s Scottish Cup final.

Ahead of the quarter-final tie against Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday, with a semi-final appearance at Hampden Park beckoning for the winners, Maloney said: “When you don’t win cup finals they are difficult, they can scar you and they have had a couple of those in the last couple of years.

“They should also remember how well they done to get there and even some players in the recent past – obviously we have David Gray on the staff here – have done big things for the club, so the players should get motivation from different sources, definitely.

“We are desperate to get back to Hampden and then I feel like you have a chance to win it.

“At the moment, between us and Motherwell, there is a big opportunity to get there.

“It is for us and Motherwell to fight for it and once you get to Hampden, anything can happen.”

Maloney revealed on Friday that striker Kevin Nisbet will be out for seven to nine months following knee surgery.

The Hibs boss believes 19-year-old Elias Melkersen, who signed from Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in January and who has made substitute appearances against Dundee and St Johnstone this month, can provide a spark “if he can continue to progress as he has”.

Former Celtic and Scotland attacker Maloney, who will have United States international winger Chris Mueller back from illness, said: “I know that the club wanted Elias earlier.

“He had a lot of adapting to do and he has done that now.

“His last two substitute appearances have been very good so he is fighting to start. I am really pleased with how he is doing.”

