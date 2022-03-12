Bruno Lage hopes points haul will give Wolves confidence to play ‘way we want’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bruno Lage hopes points haul will give Wolves confidence to play ‘way we want’

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 1:12 pm
Bruno Lage’s Wolves sit in eighth in the Premier League (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bruno Lage's Wolves sit in eighth in the Premier League (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Bruno Lage believes Wolves going past 40 points in the Premier League with 10 fixtures remaining should fill them with confidence for the rest of the season.

Reaching the 40-point barrier carries with it the expectation a side has secured their top-flight status for another season, and Wolves moved on to 43 by drubbing Watford 4-0 on Thursday evening.

Wolves struck three times in the first 21 minutes against the beleaguered Hornets – with efforts from Raul Jimenez and Daniel Podence sandwiching a Cucho Hernandez own goal – before Ruben Neves’ late chip completed the rout.

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Everton, eighth-placed Wolves are looking upwards towards the European places rather than over their shoulders and head coach Lage insisted that can only augur well for them.

“That’s the target,” he said. “That’s the pressure I put on my players.

“I did a lot of pressure at half-time because I think at 3-0 you can sleep a little bit, not just us, also our fans, it was a quiet atmosphere and I think the players realised a bit, but I said I want to score more goals.

“It’s not about result, it’s about the performance. When we don’t have the ball, we need to be aggressive, we need to play compact, we cannot give spaces for the opponent and when we have the ball – go there.

“We have 43 points and that should give us the confidence to play with the ball the way we want to play.”

Everton have lost seven of their last eight league fixtures and are very much mired in a battle for survival under Frank Lampard, who has taken just three points from an available 15 since succeeding Rafael Benitez at the helm.

But Lage, who will again be without injured full-backs Ki-Jana Hoever and Nelson Semedo this weekend, expects a challenge at Goodison Park.

“They have a new manager, a different way to play, sometimes they play with four defenders, sometimes with five, so, let’s see,” Lage added.

“What I know is the manager has experience, he was a top player, and Everton have top players, so it should be also like every game in the Premier League – a tough one to play, But we need to go there with courage to play our game.

“What I want is what we did on Thursday, we reacted. We need to be aware and go there with confidence and no fear to play.”

