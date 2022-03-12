Ange Postecoglou driven to keep on winning cups with Celtic – John Hartson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou driven to keep on winning cups with Celtic – John Hartson

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 1:42 pm
Ange Postecoglou is looking for more cup success (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ange Postecoglou is looking for more cup success (Steve Welsh/PA)

Former Celtic striker John Hartson believes Ange Postecoglou’s drive and ambition will ensure they put as much into their Scottish Cup tie at Tannadice as their quest to wrestle the league title back from Rangers.

Postecoglou has already got the Premier Sports Cup trophy to his name since arriving in Scotland last summer and the league is now the priority for Celtic fans after seeing their 10-in-a-row hopes crumble last season.

Celtic have a three-point lead over Rangers with eight games left but they will have had eight days between games by the time they face Dundee United on Monday night and Hartson believes Postecoglou will have his players fired up.

“It’s important, every game is important,” the former Wales international said.

“The manager wants to go as far as he can in every competition. Unfortunately Europe this season was a big, big disappointment and they will want to get better in Europe. And of course you want to win the Scottish Cup.

“He has already won one cup. He is not the type to rest on that. He wins one cup, he wants to go and win another cup.

“It’s not praise because you win 4-0, he wants to win five. He puts that sort of onus on the players.”

Celtic won comfortably at Tannadice in December but United drew at Parkhead earlier in the season and were seconds away from getting another point there in January before Liel Abada netted a last-gasp winner.

United have also taken four points off Rangers at Tannadice and could have Charlie Mulgrew, Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt back in their team on Monday night.

“Dundee United are a very good side, they are not to be disrespected at all,” Hartson said.

“They got a good result against Hearts at the weekend and they have beaten some big teams at Tannadice this season.

“It will be hostile, under the lights, live on Premier Sports, and Tam Courts will feel the same, he will want to take his team to a cup final.

“You look at last season, when both Rangers and Celtic didn’t make either final.

“But Celtic are in this cup to win it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal