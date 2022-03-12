Ange Postecoglou driven to keep on winning cups with Celtic – John Hartson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Celtic striker John Hartson believes Ange Postecoglou’s drive and ambition will ensure they put as much into their Scottish Cup tie at Tannadice as their quest to wrestle the league title back from Rangers.

Postecoglou has already got the Premier Sports Cup trophy to his name since arriving in Scotland last summer and the league is now the priority for Celtic fans after seeing their 10-in-a-row hopes crumble last season.

Celtic have a three-point lead over Rangers with eight games left but they will have had eight days between games by the time they face Dundee United on Monday night and Hartson believes Postecoglou will have his players fired up.

“It’s important, every game is important,” the former Wales international said.

“The manager wants to go as far as he can in every competition. Unfortunately Europe this season was a big, big disappointment and they will want to get better in Europe. And of course you want to win the Scottish Cup.

“He has already won one cup. He is not the type to rest on that. He wins one cup, he wants to go and win another cup.

“It’s not praise because you win 4-0, he wants to win five. He puts that sort of onus on the players.”

Celtic won comfortably at Tannadice in December but United drew at Parkhead earlier in the season and were seconds away from getting another point there in January before Liel Abada netted a last-gasp winner.

United have also taken four points off Rangers at Tannadice and could have Charlie Mulgrew, Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt back in their team on Monday night.

“Dundee United are a very good side, they are not to be disrespected at all,” Hartson said.

“They got a good result against Hearts at the weekend and they have beaten some big teams at Tannadice this season.

“It will be hostile, under the lights, live on Premier Sports, and Tam Courts will feel the same, he will want to take his team to a cup final.

“You look at last season, when both Rangers and Celtic didn’t make either final.

“But Celtic are in this cup to win it.”