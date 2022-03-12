Harry Wilson forces draw at Barnsley as leaders Fulham avoid shock defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry Wilson forces draw at Barnsley as leaders Fulham avoid shock defeat

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 2:51 pm
Fulham’s Harry Wilson, left, celebrates scoring at Oakwell (Tim Goode/PA)
Harry Wilson struck late on as Barnsley let a one-goal lead slip for the second time this week to allow Sky Bet Championship leaders Fulham to force a 1-1 draw at Oakwell.

Carlton Morris gave the Tykes the lead late from the penalty spot in the first half but Fulham’s sustained pressure finally told late on with a delectable Wilson effort.

The visitors sent waves of early attacks to the opposition goal, with the Barnsley defence remaining resilient and clearing efforts from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bobby Decordova-Reid off the line.

The Whites continued to move forward with lightning pace and Carvalho saw his effort roll just wide of Brad Collins’ post after some brilliant play down the left side.

A poor header from Mitrovic allowed Morris to try his luck with an effort on goal but his 20-yard strike did not trouble Marek Rodak and rolled wide of the mark.

After the pulsating start, the game descended into a scrappy affair with both teams arguing with referee Tim Robinson’s decisions.

The change in flow seemed to suit the hosts and they came close to breaking the deadlock through Remy Vita. A cross fell to the winger at the back post and his shot across the face of goal deflected off the knee of Morris before Tim Ream cleared off the line.

An uncharacteristic mistake from Tosin Adarabioyo in the 44th minute allowed Morris to close in on the Fulham goal before he was upended by the aforementioned defender.

Morris dusted himself off and slammed the penalty straight down the middle to beat Rodak and give the Tykes the lead.

The striker almost claimed a second in the dying embers of the half – his chip beat Rodak but Ream hooked the ball away from goal with a last-ditch clearance.

Marco Silva made a change during the break as he brought on Tom Cairney to replace Jean Michael Seri.

The change almost paid off immediately when Cairney, Neco Williams and Wilson played some nice stuff down the right before Carvalho blasted over after Mitrovic knocked the ball down from a cross.

Decordova-Reid continued to look lively down the left side of the Fulham attack. The attacker fired a golden chance over from close range just after the hour mark.

With the game reverting back to a scrappy affair, both sides made changes to inject some energy. Romal Palmer and Ivan Cavaleiro replaced Matty Wolfe and Harrison Reed respectively.

The league leaders hunted for a way back into the game and found a leveller in the 86th minute, Wilson unleashing an unstoppable curling effort past the outstretched arms of Collins.

Wilson almost won it in stoppage time but could only put his header agonisingly wide.

