Inverness boost play-off hopes with commanding win over Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness boosted their cinch Championship play-off hopes with a comfortable 3-0 home win over promotion rivals Arbroath.

Inverness went ahead after just four minutes as Arbroath failed to clear a corner and Shane Sutherland poked the ball home.

The home side stretched their lead six minutes later as a break down the right saw David Carson set up Reece McAlear, who scored from the edge of the area.

Michael McKenna went close for Arbroath with 19 minutes on the clock as his 20-yard shot came back off the post.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell, who was shown a yellow card in the first half, was sent to the stands five minutes into the second period.

Inverness added a third after 68 minutes when Billy McKay added a low finish inside the box to Sutherland’s pass to wrap up the win as the visitors suffered only a fourth loss in 29 games.