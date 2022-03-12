Ben Garrity’s brace helps Port Vale to comfortable win over Crawley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ben Garrity scored twice as Port Vale came from behind to beat Crawley 4-1.

The midfielder cancelled out the Reds’ early opener and, after David Worrall gave the Valiants a half-time lead, Garrity drilled in the third. Connor Hall sealed an emphatic victory just after the hour mark.

Crawley were handed a ninth-minute lead when Nathan Smith scored an unfortunate own goal. After goalkeeper Aidan Stone had saved from Ludwig Francillette at a corner, a frantic scramble saw an attempted clearance hit Smith and rebound over the line.

The hosts drew level in the 25th minute through Garrity. Tom Pett chipped a neat lob over the defence and Garrity beat keeper Glenn Morris to the ball before rolling it into an empty net.

It got better for the Valiants after 38 minutes when James Wilson sent the ball across the face of goal to give Worrall a simple tap-in.

Crawley almost got back on level terms just before the break but Stone superbly saved Kwesi Appiah’s first-time volley.

And Garrity stretched the lead six minutes into the second half. Jamie Proctor flicked on a long ball and Garrity kept a cool head to send a fine first-time finish into the bottom corner.

Hall completed Crawley’s miserable afternoon with Vale’s fourth. Harry Charsley was denied by a last-ditch tackle, but the ball fell kindly for Hall and he slammed home from six yards.