Tommy Leigh goes from hero to villain but 10-man Accrington beat Charlton

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 5:07 pm
Tommy Leigh scored but was later shown a red card as Accrington beat Charlton (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Tommy Leigh scored but was later shown a red card as Accrington beat Charlton (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Tommy Leigh scored but was later sent off as 10-man Accrington extended their unbeaten home run to nine games with a 2-1 victory over Charlton.

The Addicks, after seven defeats in their last eight games, are now looking over their shoulders as they are just seven points off the bottom four.

Charlton took the lead after 18 minutes when Liam Coyle was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area and, though Toby Savin guessed the right way, Jayden Stockley’s penalty went under the keeper’s body.

Stanley equalised after 28 minutes in a goalmouth scramble following a Sean McConville free-kick with Rosaire Longelo heading home his first Accrington goal.

The Reds took the lead with 32 minutes gone when Colby Bishop headed a ball back to Leigh and he raced forward and blasted home from the edge of the area.

Ross Sykes had a header cleared off the line after the break but Stanley were reduced to 10 men after 63 minutes when Leigh was sent off for an elbow after he and Sean Clare challenged for a high ball.

Charlton’s Conor Washington had a 90th-minute goal ruled out for handball and Stanley held out for the win.

