Gillingham boost survival hopes as early Charlie Kelman goal downs Doncaster

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 5:14 pm
On-loan QPR forward Charlie Kelman struck early for Gillingham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Charlie Kelman scored the only goal of the game as Gillingham gave their survival hopes a huge boost with a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Doncaster.

Kelman headed home from close range inside the first minute after Doncaster failed to deal with a long throw.

The visitors were then more than happy to soak up pressure from Rovers, who struggled for moments of real threat throughout.

Gillingham drew saves from home keeper Jonathan Mitchell from a Vadaine Oliver header and a Ryan Jackson strike.

Josh Martin saw shots blocked for Doncaster before the break while Matt Smith fired well wide from distance.

Rovers started the second half brightly with Kyle Knoyle seeing a strike deflected wide while Charlie Seaman fired straight at Pontus Dahlberg after a good turn in the box.

Tommy Rowe drew a good reaction stop from the Swedish keeper as the hosts continued to push for a leveller but found Gillingham a tough nut to crack.

The closest Doncaster came to an equaliser saw Martin cut inside and curl a fine effort which Dahlberg pushed away well.

