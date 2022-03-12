Richie Wellens starts Orient reign with goalless draw at Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Richie Wellens starts Orient reign with goalless draw at Hartlepool

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 5:16 pm
Richie Wellens started life at Orient with a goalless draw (Steven Paston/PA)
Leyton Orient’s winless run extended to 14 games as Richie Wellens’ first game in charge ended goalless at Hartlepool.

Neither side could break the deadlock, with Orient’s Ruel Sotirou and Pools forward Joe White having the best chances.

The visitors enjoyed the better of the early stages and came close to an opener when Hartlepool were unable to clear their lines, allowing Sotirou to burst forward and have a shot from distance which flew over the crossbar.

White provided Pools with one of their first chances just after the half-hour, cutting in from the edge of the box, but his effort was wide.

Orient started the second half brightly and came close two minutes in when Hector Kyprianou tried to stab home from close range but Neill Byrne blocked.

A good move from the hosts then saw Omar Bogle in plenty of space on the right of the box but goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux was able to make a comfortable save to his right.

Pools started to get back into the game and Vigouroux was tested again, saving Marcus Carver’s header before Jamie Sterry’s menacing cross was cleared.

