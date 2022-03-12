Late Andreas Weimann goal gives Bristol City victory at Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Late Andreas Weimann goal gives Bristol City victory at Blackburn

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 5:20 pm
Bristol City’s Andreas Weimann and his team-mates celebrate the winner at Blackburn (PA)
Andreas Weimann scored a dramatic added-time winner as Bristol City snatched an unlikely 1-0 win at promotion-chasing Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Austrian’s impressive volley capped an end to a remarkable game at Ewood Park, which ended with the hosts losing ground on the top two as the chasing pack close in.

The home side produced enough chances to win two encounters but were denied by a combination of profligacy and a virtuoso goalkeeping performance from Daniel Bentley, who saved Bradley Dack’s late penalty on the forward’s return a year after he sustained a cruciate ligament injury.

Blackburn also rattled the woodwork and lost their composure in the aftermath of the winning goal, with goalkeeping coach Ben Benson sent off. They remain fourth in the table but are winless in three matches after scoring just one goal in nine games.

City move up a place after their first away victory this year.

There has been little wrong with Nigel Pearson’s team going forward this season and Antoine Semanyo showed their intent in the first couple of minutes, testing Jan Paul Van Hecke before firing wide.

However, they needed heroics from Bentley in the 14th minute, who produced a stunning low save to parry away Darragh Lenihan’s towering header from a Joe Rothwell corner, before palming a dangerous Reda Khadra cross to safety.
The best chance of the half fell to Semenyo in the 35th minute when Chris Martin’s intelligent cushioned header found his strike partner in acres of space 12 yards out but the forward scuffed his effort, which was easy for goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Lenihan set Joe Rankin-Costello free down the middle just before half-time but his turn and shot was well gathered by Bentley.

Rovers set out in the second half with purpose and Bentley had to repel an angled Khadra shot before he blocked the German’s shot in the 55th minute.

Khadra finally beat Bentley in the 72nd minute with an overhit cross but it cannoned off the crossbar as the visitors continued to hold on.

The pressure seemed to have told seven minutes from time when Van Hecke was  hauled down in the area but Bentley guessed correctly to deny Dack a satisfying return, diving low to his left to save the penalty.

Rovers’ returning hero missed another glorious chance moments later, failing to get enough of a touch on Khadra’s inch-perfect cross with the goal gaping.

And they were hit by a sucker punch two minutes into added time when Joe Williams found Weimann, who expertly volleyed in his 17th goal of the season.

It secured a barely-believable win for the visitors, with Blackburn coach Benson dismissed for his protests.

