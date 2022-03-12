Late Andreas Weimann goal gives Bristol City victory at Blackburn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andreas Weimann scored a dramatic added-time winner as Bristol City snatched an unlikely 1-0 win at promotion-chasing Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Austrian’s impressive volley capped an end to a remarkable game at Ewood Park, which ended with the hosts losing ground on the top two as the chasing pack close in.

The home side produced enough chances to win two encounters but were denied by a combination of profligacy and a virtuoso goalkeeping performance from Daniel Bentley, who saved Bradley Dack’s late penalty on the forward’s return a year after he sustained a cruciate ligament injury.

Blackburn also rattled the woodwork and lost their composure in the aftermath of the winning goal, with goalkeeping coach Ben Benson sent off. They remain fourth in the table but are winless in three matches after scoring just one goal in nine games.

City move up a place after their first away victory this year.

There has been little wrong with Nigel Pearson’s team going forward this season and Antoine Semanyo showed their intent in the first couple of minutes, testing Jan Paul Van Hecke before firing wide.

However, they needed heroics from Bentley in the 14th minute, who produced a stunning low save to parry away Darragh Lenihan’s towering header from a Joe Rothwell corner, before palming a dangerous Reda Khadra cross to safety.

The best chance of the half fell to Semenyo in the 35th minute when Chris Martin’s intelligent cushioned header found his strike partner in acres of space 12 yards out but the forward scuffed his effort, which was easy for goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Lenihan set Joe Rankin-Costello free down the middle just before half-time but his turn and shot was well gathered by Bentley.

Rovers set out in the second half with purpose and Bentley had to repel an angled Khadra shot before he blocked the German’s shot in the 55th minute.

Khadra finally beat Bentley in the 72nd minute with an overhit cross but it cannoned off the crossbar as the visitors continued to hold on.

The pressure seemed to have told seven minutes from time when Van Hecke was hauled down in the area but Bentley guessed correctly to deny Dack a satisfying return, diving low to his left to save the penalty.

Rovers’ returning hero missed another glorious chance moments later, failing to get enough of a touch on Khadra’s inch-perfect cross with the goal gaping.

And they were hit by a sucker punch two minutes into added time when Joe Williams found Weimann, who expertly volleyed in his 17th goal of the season.

It secured a barely-believable win for the visitors, with Blackburn coach Benson dismissed for his protests.