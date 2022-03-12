Paul Farman stars as Barrow take a point at Rochdale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman produced a fine display to frustrate Rochdale in a goalless draw at Spotland.

The home side started well and had a golden opportunity two minutes in when Matt Done played Tahvon Campbell in on goal but the striker was denied by Farman, who also kept out first-half efforts from Jimmy Keohane and Jimmy Ball.

Barrow eventually settled and finished the opening half in the ascendency. Robbie Gotts sent a shot over the crossbar and Ollie Banks headed a John Rooney corner against the woodwork.

The home side started the second half brightly and created a number of openings but were frustrated time and time again by Farman, who kept out efforts from Campbell, Eoghan O’Connell and Max Clark.

Barrow had offered nothing in the second half up until the 71st minute when Patrick Brough’s cross from the left was met by Aaron Amadi-Holloway and his header flew inches wide of a post.

The visitors could have won it late on but Matt Platt wasted a good opportunity when he headed tamely at keeper Jay Lynch.