Grimsby stay in the play-off picture with victory at Yeovil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grimsby kept their Vanarama National League play-off hopes on track with a 2-0 win at Yeovil.

It stretched the Glovers’ run without a win to nine games, while the Mariners have now won six of their last eight matches to climb to seventh in the table.

Sean Scannell grabbed his first goal for Grimsby to put them ahead with just nine minutes on the clock when he cut inside and fired a superb left-footed strike beyond the grasp of goalkeeper Grant Smith.

Ben Barclay sent a header against the crossbar for the hosts before the Mariners made the game safe as Emmanuel Dieseruvwe volleyed home from close range from a corner.