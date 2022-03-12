Oumar Niasse strikes twice as Burton stage stunning comeback to beat Fleetwood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two goals from former Everton striker Oumar Niasse helped Burton stage a stunning comeback from two goals down to grab a crucial three points in a 3-2 win against struggling Fleetwood.

Both sides came into the game in poor form but it was injury-hit Fleetwood that looked the more purposeful early on, Ged Garner with the first of two efforts to see Ben Garratt dive full length to deny him in an early sign of intent from the visitors.

Fleetwood nudged in front on 18 minutes when a free kick was launched into the Burton box and, in a ruck of bodies, the ball bounced off Burton defender Deji Oshilaja and looped in.

Albion looked for a response and Jonny Smith thudded an effort from a tight angle against the post on 25 minutes but Burton struggled to break down a resolute Town defence.

Substitute Dan Butterworth scored with his first touch, prodding home Cian Hayes’ cross less than a minute after coming on in the second half.

But Niasse halved Albion’s arrears quickly with a close-range header after Albion had hit the bar for a third time to give the hosts some momentum.

Garratt made two crucial saves to deny Butterworth before Burton substitute Louis Moult scored within two minutes of coming on, swivelling inside the box to fire home.

The comeback was complete when Niasse calmly dinked a neat finish beyond former Albion keeper Kieran O’Hara in the 90th minute to deepen Fleetwood’s relegation fears.