Dion Conroy’s late header hands Swindon victory

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 5:26 pm
Dion Conroy won it for Swindon (PA)
Dion Conroy’s stoppage-time header spoiled John Sheridan’s return to the County Ground as Swindon secured a 1-0 victory over Oldham.

Oldham threatened with early chances on goal as Dylan Bahamboula and former Swindon midfielder Christopher Missilou both shot wide from the edge of the box.

The hosts’ injury-hit defence struggled with a change in personnel as Oldham were invited to press high. Louis Reed and Jack Payne both put speculative efforts wide as chances remained sparse.

Five yellow cards highlighted the hot-headed emotions inside the ground with the returning Sheridan exchanging words with Swindon players as a dull first-half came to its close.

A lacklustre second-half produced more of the same with the visitors restricting Swindon to shooting from range as they dominated possession but rarely troubled the keeper.

Jordan Clark was sent off for a second bookable offence in stoppage time for a foul on Ricky Aguiar, with Swindon rallying late to secure three valuable points as captain Conroy rose highest in the box to score the game’s only goal from Ellis Iandolo’s free-kick.

