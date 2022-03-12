Last-gasp Nicke Kabamba strike earns Woking victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicke Kabamba scored in the dying seconds as Woking snatched a 1-0 home victory over Maidenhead.

The Cards started the brighter of the two sides and could have had the opener after 20 minutes when Inih Effiong prodded just wide following some good play between Max Kretzschmar and Rohan Ince.

The second half turned into a rather scrappy affair as both sides failed to get a grip of the game.

Another half-chance fell the way of Woking but George Oakley could not guide his header on target from skipper Josh Casey’s cross.

Kabamba snatched victory deep into stoppage time when Oakley played a ball into the path of the striker and he smashed low shot into the bottom-left corner to notch his first goal for the club.