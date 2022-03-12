Cheltenham ease to victory to put pressure on relegation-threatened Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cheltenham returned to winning ways as they took the spoils to add to Morecambe’s relegation fears with a 3-1 League One victory at the Mazuma stadium.

A game of few opportunities came to life a minute before the break when Robins’ midfielder Liam Sercombe tried his luck from 25 yards out with a speculative right-footed effort that took a wicked deflection to loop over Trevor Carson and into the roof of the Shrimps’ goal.

Cheltenham scored a second two minutes into the second half when Elliot Bonds’ shot on the turn was well saved by Carson but Callum Wright was there to score from three yards out.

Morecambe almost produced a quickfire response with Shane McLoughlin, Anthony O’Connor and Cole Stockton all seeing goal-bound shots blocked before Greg Leigh made it 2-1 after 52 minutes with a close-range finish from Stockton’s cross.

Two minutes later, Morecambe were denied what appeared to be a clear penalty when Dylan Connolly was upended by Charlie Raglan.

At the other end, Carson made a stunning save to tip Matty Blair’s close-range effort clear before Owen Evans saved smartly from Stockton’s 69th-minute shot that was heading for the bottom right-hand corner.

Cheltenham sealed the points with Alfie May scoring his 21st goal of the season 10 minutes from time when unmarked at the far post after Sercombe scuffed his shot.

The defeat extended Morecambe winless league streak to 10 games as they slipped down a spot to 22nd in the table, with the away side edging into 13th following their win.