Ipswich and Portsmouth unable to find breakthrough at Portman Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ipswich and Portsmouth unable to find breakthrough at Portman Road

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 5:34 pm
Gavin Bazunu stood firm in the Portsmouth goal (Will Matthews/PA)
Gavin Bazunu stood firm in the Portsmouth goal (Will Matthews/PA)

Ipswich and Portsmouth traded blows but neither were able to find the vital breakthrough as the two in-form play-off hopefuls had to settle for a 0-0 draw at Portman Road.

Town were the first to threaten when Conor Chaplin fired past Gavin Bazunu’s left-hand post but the home side suffered a setback in the build up which resulted in skipper Sam Morsy being substituted 10 minutes later.

Portsmouth responded and Aiden O’Brien twice came close in quick succession. His first effort went over the bar from inside the six-yard box and seconds later his shot from outside the penalty area went wide.

Bazunu came to the rescue for Pompey when he parried a shot behind from Kayden Jackson, who was injured and replaced by Macauley Bonne at the break as Ipswich lost another player.

Both sides continued to create chances after the interval with Sean Raggett glancing a header onto the roof of the net from Connor Ogilvie’s cross, while at the other end Tyreeq Bakinson fired straight at Bazunu.

Bersant Celina also had an opportunity for the hosts while Bakinson saw his header hit the side netting as the game remained goalless.

Ipswich had the ball in the Portsmouth net from close range through Bonne but the effort was ruled out for offside as the game drew to a close.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal