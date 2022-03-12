Salford hold Exeter to goalless draw at St James Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Salford hold Exeter to goalless draw at St James Park

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 5:37 pm
Jevani Brown had chances for Exeter (Mike Egerton/PA)
Exeter and Salford battled out a goalless draw which did little to boost either side’s promotion hopes from Sky Bet League Two.

Salford made the brighter start and Matty Lund went close to opening the scoring, but his header clipped the top of the crossbar.

Moments later Salford came close again, with Theo Vassell heading a corner kick against the base of the post as the Exeter goal led a charmed life.

Exeter responded with Jack Sparkes shooting from long range, but Tom King was equal to it and they then saw striker Sam Nombe limp off with an injury.

Salford lost Liam Shephard to injury just before half-time and it was the home side who went on to dominate the second half, with Jevani Brown seeing a shot blocked.

Tim Dieng and Brown both sent efforts straight at at King as Exeter took control, with Salford failing to register a shot on target.

