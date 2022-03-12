Salford hold Exeter to goalless draw at St James Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter and Salford battled out a goalless draw which did little to boost either side’s promotion hopes from Sky Bet League Two.

Salford made the brighter start and Matty Lund went close to opening the scoring, but his header clipped the top of the crossbar.

Moments later Salford came close again, with Theo Vassell heading a corner kick against the base of the post as the Exeter goal led a charmed life.

Exeter responded with Jack Sparkes shooting from long range, but Tom King was equal to it and they then saw striker Sam Nombe limp off with an injury.

Salford lost Liam Shephard to injury just before half-time and it was the home side who went on to dominate the second half, with Jevani Brown seeing a shot blocked.

Tim Dieng and Brown both sent efforts straight at at King as Exeter took control, with Salford failing to register a shot on target.