Rhys Browne scores twice as Wealdstone hold on for win over strugglers Weymouth

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 5:37 pm
Rhys Browne netted twice for Wealdstone (Nigel French/PA)
Rhys Browne netted twice for Wealdstone (Nigel French/PA)

Rhys Browne scored a brace as Wealdstone held on for maximum points as they claimed a narrow 3-2 comeback victory over National League strugglers Weymouth at Grosvenor Vale.

The home side came close to netting an early opener as Browne struck the crossbar after just four minutes with the ball bouncing on the line before appeals went unanswered, while Sean Shields saw an effort deflect wide at the other end.

Aaron Henry fired just over as the Stones continued to push midway through the first half but it was Weymouth that broke the deadlock as Bradley Ash curled the ball beautifully into the top corner on the stroke of half-time for his fourth goal of the season.

Browne equalised five minutes into the second half as the hosts came out fighting. The 26-year-old forward got on the end of Jerome Okimo’s cross and picked out the far corner to level matters.

Wealdstone took the lead three minutes later as Jack Cook got on the end of Henry’s free-kick to turn the match around and Brown completed his double by slotting the ball home following a Henry corner to add the gloss with 16 minutes remaining.

The Terras mounted a late fightback as Josh McQuoid slotted home at the far post to reduce the deficit with five minutes remaining before they came close to equalising numerous times in the closing stages but the home side held on for maximum points.

