Ryan Colclough stars as Altrincham thump Eastleigh

Ryan Colclough scored twice to help Altrincham hammer Eastleigh 4-0 at the J. Davidson Stadium.

The hosts took the lead in the 25th minute thanks to a Colclough penalty after he was brought down by Andrew Boyce inside the area.

Altrincham got their second just four minutes later and Colclough this time turned creator when he set up Jordan Hulme, who coolly finished.

The home side had another two minutes after half-time and Colclough grabbed his second of the afternoon when he took advantage of a defensive error and slotted home to make it 3-0.

The Robins added a fourth in the 57th minute after Dan Mooney finished nicely past Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell.