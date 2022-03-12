Ryan Colclough stars as Altrincham thump Eastleigh By Press Association March 12, 2022, 5:37 pm Ryan Colclough scored a double for Altrincham (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ryan Colclough scored twice to help Altrincham hammer Eastleigh 4-0 at the J. Davidson Stadium. The hosts took the lead in the 25th minute thanks to a Colclough penalty after he was brought down by Andrew Boyce inside the area. Altrincham got their second just four minutes later and Colclough this time turned creator when he set up Jordan Hulme, who coolly finished. The home side had another two minutes after half-time and Colclough grabbed his second of the afternoon when he took advantage of a defensive error and slotted home to make it 3-0. The Robins added a fourth in the 57th minute after Dan Mooney finished nicely past Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers: Cattachs hold nerve in penalty shoot-out to reach Highland League Cup final Altrincham put five past struggling Weymouth Unhappy Sheffield United return for Chris Wilder as Middlesbrough thumped Ryan Hardie helps Plymouth maintain play-off push with win over AFC Wimbledon