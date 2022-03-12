Rob Street opens Newport account in win at Stevenage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Rob Street opens Newport account in win at Stevenage

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 5:40 pm
Rob Street opened the scoring (Ashley Western/PA)
Rob Street opened the scoring (Ashley Western/PA)

Rob Street scored his first Newport goal as the Exiles turned on the style in the second half to record a vital 2-0 Sky Bet League Two win at Stevenage.

On-loan striker Street, whose only previous goal was for Crystal Palace Under-23s, broke the deadlock after 48 minutes.

The play-off chasing visitors won 5-0 in the reverse fixture in James Rowberry’s first home game in charge of County.

This time they had to settle for just two goals but still ensured relegation-threatened Stevenage are now winless in eight games.

Ryan Haynes made the points safe 20 minutes from time, striking a fine long-distance effort for his second goal of the campaign.

The win lifts Newport to third in the table, just one point adrift of second-placed Northampton.

Stevenage have collected only three points from a possible 24 and this latest defeat, coupled with Barrow’s 0-0 draw at Rochdale, drops Paul Tisdale’s side to third bottom, three points above the drop zone.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal