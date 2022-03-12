Jordan Gibson nets late winner as Carlisle shock promotion-seeking Northampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jordan Gibson nets late winner as Carlisle shock promotion-seeking Northampton

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 5:40 pm
Jordan Gibson netted a late winner for Carlisle (Leila Coker/PA)
Paul Simpson’s perfect start since returning to take charge of Carlisle continued as Jordan Gibson stunned promotion-seeking Northampton with a late penalty to clinch a vital 2-1 League Two victory.

The Cumbrians have dragged themselves nine points clear of the relegation zone with four wins of the bounce since Simpson’s return.

It was a crazy final 16 minutes at Brunton Park as Tobi Sho-Silva put the hosts ahead before Paul Lewis equalised in the 79th minute.

Fraser Horsfall handled the ball in the box in stoppage-time and Gibson stepped up and calmly slotted the resulting spot-kick home from 12 yards.

The game was devoid of any real quality for the first 74 minutes.

But it sprung into life as Sho-Silva struck with his first touch since coming off the bench.

The Cobblers thought they had rescued a point when Lewis headed home with 11 minutes to go.

But the visitors’ hearts were broken by Gibson’s last-gasp spot-kick as Carlisle moved up a spot to 17th as a result, while Northampton remain second, eight points off runaway leaders Forest Green.

