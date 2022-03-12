Morton come from behind to dent Partick Thistle promotion hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morton come from behind to dent Partick Thistle promotion hopes

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 5:54 pm
Morton came from behind to win at Cappielow (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Partick Thistle missed a chance to put pressure on their promotion rivals as two late goals saw Morton come from behind to snatch a 2-1 win at Cappielow.

Kyle Turner’s fifth-minute effort gave the Jags a dream start and it looked like shaping up into a good day for Ian McCall’s men, with second-placed Arbroath on the end of a convincing defeat.

But the visitors were unable to stretch their advantage and Gavin Reilly and Gozie Ugwu both came close to grabbing an equaliser for mid-table Morton.

Reilly went close again before the hosts’ pressure finally told in the 76th minute, when Lewis McGrattan’s initial effort was parried into the path of Reilly, who slotted home.

And it got even better for Morton four minutes from time, when Ugwu laid off to Robbie Muirhead, who calmly sent the winner past Jamie Sneddon for his side’s first win in three.

