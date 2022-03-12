Johnnie Jackson vows to get ruthless as Charlton continue slide into trouble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnnie Jackson vows to get ruthless as Charlton continue slide into trouble

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 5:56 pm
Johnnie Jackson has vowed to be ruthless with his Charlton squad (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Johnnie Jackson has vowed to be ruthless with his Charlton squad (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson promised to be ruthless as he looks to arrest their slide down the table following their 2-1 loss to 10-man Accrington.

The Addicks have now lost seven of their last eight games and are just seven points off the bottom four – and play Gillingham on Tuesday who occupy that final relegation place.

Charlton took the lead after 18 minutes when Liam Coyle was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area and Jayden Stockley tucked away the penalty.

Stanley equalised after 28 minutes when Rosaire Longelo headed home his first Stanley goal.

The Reds took the lead with 32 minutes gone when Colby Bishop headed a ball back to Tommy Leigh and he blasted home from the edge of the area.

Leigh was sent off after 63 minutes for an elbow after he and Sean Clare challenged for a high ball.

“It was no surprise how they set up and played today as we had worked on it all week but we did not stand up to it in key moments,” said Jackson.

“We had such a good start, we got in front, so to come away with nothing is not good enough.

“The players need to start stepping up, the players who have been given the shirt have got to do more.

“The goals we are conceding are the same ones. We work on it, players know their jobs and they have to do it.

“There are big decisions to be made and I will need to be ruthless to take us forward.

“It’s not a lack of effort, it’s probably a lack of confidence with the results and our level of form is nowhere near where it was.

“We need to start picking up points, the reality of the situation is we have Gillingham on Tuesday and we are back at home and we have to step up and get our supporters behind us and show them we are fighting.”

John Coleman believes his 12th-placed Stanley side need one more win to guarantee their League One safety.

“We need just one more win to be mathematically safe, a belt and braces job,” said Coleman.

“I am delighted with the win, the character we showed, and we played some excellent football and stayed organised at the end.

“Our second goal was fantastic, not just Tommy’s finish, but Colby’s ball to him, Colby was a constant threat.

“I don’t think there was one player today who didn’t run themselves into the ground or contribute to the game and that includes the substitutes.

“Sean McConville was outstanding, the back three were man mountains and we worked really hard for the win.

“We have done the double over Charlton and play Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday – one of the fans said to me that was the stuff of dreams for Accrington Stanley years ago.”

