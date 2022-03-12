Gareth Ainsworth sees attributes of leaders and takes the point

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth praised Rotherham’s defending after their miserly backline shut his team out in the 0-0 Sky Bet League One draw at Adams Park.

The Chairboys had the better of the play over 90 minutes, but the Millers showed just why they have only conceded five goals on the road in League One all season as a meeting between these two finished goalless for the second time in the campaign.

The draw suited Rotherham more, as they remained four points clear at the top, but Wycombe’s play-off hopes are no longer in their own hands, with them now three points adrift of the top six.

Ainsworth said: “That’s what league leaders do and that’s why they’re at the top of the league because they are very tough to break down.

“They go forward well, but not today. I thought we really dampened any attacks and didn’t face any serious shots on goal, whereas I thought we were the aggressors.

“We had the chances, the fans were great – they got behind us – and hopefully we can recreate that sort of performance on Tuesday night against Fleetwood.

“Those two defeats [last month] and the draws killed us and it’s another draw today, but you’ll probably take that one after looking at the fixture this morning.

“We’ve got the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth to play, but then we also have teams who are scrapping for their lives.

“We’ve got to make sure that we are absolutely consistent.”

Wycombe had a couple of good chances early on, with Josh Vickers beating away Jason McCarthy’s effort from a tricky angle, before Sam Vokes flicked a close-range header over the bar.

Rotherham did not threaten too often but their top scorer Michael Smith did force Chairboys goalkeeper David Stockdale to tip his header over.

Vokes then poked a big opportunity wide right at the end of the first half, with the best chance of a poor second half coming when Anthony Stewart headed Daryl Horgan’s cross into the side-netting.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne said: “I thought first half we were good and I thought we created really good chances.

“It’s often the case when you don’t take your chances that you might not get anymore and we didn’t really create enough second half.

“But if you’d offered me a point beforehand, would I have taken it, and a clean sheet? Yeah, possibly.

“Would I like us to play better? Obviously, I would but considering on the back of the Wednesday night [at Hartlepool], we got back at one o’clock Thursday morning, I think the lads put a real shift in.

“I’m really proud of them and that one point might be the one point that makes the difference at the end of the season.”