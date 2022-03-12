Raith Rovers halt winless run with victory at Queen of the South

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers halt winless run with victory at Queen of the South

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 6:04 pm
Raith Rovers won at Palmerston Park (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Raith Rovers ended their 11-game winless streak in the cinch Championship as they edged a 1-0 win over Queen of the South at Palmerston Park.

The visitors headed into the game under pressure to turn their ailing season around on the back of last week’s dismal 4-0 defeat to Ayr.

And a messy 21st-minute effort from Matej Poplatnik proved enough for the visitors to halt their slide away from promotion contention.

The relegation-threatened hosts struggled to make a breakthrough in a scrappy game, with Willie Gibson coming closest when his second-half free-kick was tipped away by Jamie MacDonald.

The result leaves Raith just a point behind fourth-placed Inverness, while Queen of the South’s second straight loss leaves them six adrift of eighth-placed Hamilton.

