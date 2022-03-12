Raith Rovers halt winless run with victory at Queen of the South By Press Association March 12, 2022, 6:04 pm Raith Rovers won at Palmerston Park (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Raith Rovers ended their 11-game winless streak in the cinch Championship as they edged a 1-0 win over Queen of the South at Palmerston Park. The visitors headed into the game under pressure to turn their ailing season around on the back of last week’s dismal 4-0 defeat to Ayr. And a messy 21st-minute effort from Matej Poplatnik proved enough for the visitors to halt their slide away from promotion contention. The relegation-threatened hosts struggled to make a breakthrough in a scrappy game, with Willie Gibson coming closest when his second-half free-kick was tipped away by Jamie MacDonald. The result leaves Raith just a point behind fourth-placed Inverness, while Queen of the South’s second straight loss leaves them six adrift of eighth-placed Hamilton. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Caley Thistle sweep Arbroath away to issue warning after three-month winless wait Delight for Billy Dodds as Caley Thistle end three-month wait for victory in fine style Shackles come off as Caley Thistle sweep to victory in the sun against Arbroath Boss Billy Dodds lifts heat from Caley Thistle players as Arbroath eye title shot