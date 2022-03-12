Mark Cooper impressed by Barrow’s battling qualities in Rochdale draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mark Cooper impressed by Barrow’s battling qualities in Rochdale draw

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 6:04 pm
Mark Cooper was pleased with a battling point (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Mark Cooper was pleased with a battling point (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Mark Cooper hailed Barrow’s battling spirit as they held on for a goalless draw at Rochdale.

The Bluebirds boss watched the game from the stand as he serves an eight-game ban for reference to gender during an exchange with an assistant referee earlier in the season.

And while his side came under the cosh for long periods, he was delighted with their willingness to dig in and make it hard for the home side.

“I’m very pleased with the point, it’s a good point,” Cooper said. “Rochdale are a really good football team, very expansive, so I’m pleased with the result and it takes us another point further away from the bottom.

“We had a couple of great chances and didn’t quite convert them, but we dug in really well.

“We lost our way a little bit in the second half and changed it, tried to get a bit more control and be a bit more solid. Of course, when you’re trying to go for the win you leave yourself open at the back at times and that’s what happened. So we had to defend and we had to stitch stuff up at times.

“But I can never question the attitude or commitment of the boys – they were fantastic.

“They are desperate not to get beat and they showed that.

“They gave everything and I’m pleased we got something from the game.

“We played some good football but at times we came under a bit of pressure and we needed to stem the flow.”

Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman was the stand-out performer, saving well after just two minutes to deny Tahvon Campbell when he raced through on goal. That set the tone for the afternoon, with the stopper frustrating Jimmy Keohane, Max Clark, Eoghan O’Connell and Campbell again.

Though second best in both periods, Barrow finished strongly in each half.

Ollie Banks sent a header from a John Rooney corner against the crossbar at the end of the first half, while a glancing header from Aaron Amadi-Holloway flew inches wide. Matt Platt wasted a late chance – a free header at the back post from which he failed to really test Jay Lynch in the Dale goal.

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale said: “We had the major chance in the game really early on when Tahvon Campbell goes through and the goalkeeper makes a good save.

“After that they hit the bar from a set-piece and then Jay Lynch hasn’t had any saves to make and I feel we created the possibility to have a chance on several occasions and maybe we were just missing the final quality pass or cross to set someone else up for an easy goal.

“Their goalkeeper has made two very good saves, so we are creating and on another day we might score one or two of them. We’ve just got to keep believing and the chances will come.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal