Steven Schumacher tells Plymouth to embrace run-in amid promotion push

Steven Schumacher believes Plymouth should embrace their end of season run-in after the Pilgrims’ first league win at Bolton since 1967 boosted their promotion hopes.

Defender Macaulay Gillesphey’s first-half header secured Argyle’s place in the top six with 10 games to go.

And Home Park boss Schumacher said: “Everyone should be excited.

“Possibly we didn’t think we would be in this position at the start of the season. So, we have nothing to lose. We are just going to go for it.

“We have a couple of games in hand over the teams above us. So, if we concentrate on what we are doing and pick up points where we can, we will be alright.”

Plymouth, who meet Portsmouth on Tuesday, have taken nine points and achieved three clean sheets in their last three games.

Gillesphey’s second goal of the campaign but first in the league since 2016, also condemned Wanderers to a first defeat in eight home games.

“Bolton are in great form so we knew we would have to play well with the ball and defend well,” added Schumacher. “They have got some unbelievable forward players.

“But our lads were really calm and didn’t commit too many fouls which is important.

“The goal gave us something to hold onto. We played well in the first half and made some half decent chances but we didn’t have enough quality to finish those chances off.”

Wanderers’ second defeat in four games leaves them 10 points behind Argyle.

And while admitting poor marking contributed to Gillesphey’s goal from Jordan Houghton’s corner, manager Ian Evatt pointed the finger at his misfiring strikers.

Substitute Elias Kachunga was the main culprit with an unmarked close range header that hit the post.

“It was disappointing to concede in the manner in which we did,” Evatt said. “But we are missing gilt-edged chances.

“The keeper made some great saves but he shouldn’t be given the opportunity to save them.

“We missed chances last Saturday (at Gillingham) but it didn’t cost us. We missed them Tuesday (against Morecambe) and it cost us. We missed them again and it has cost us dear.

“I was a centre back and when you consistently see your front players miss chance after chance, it wobbles you. You become nervous because you know one mistake will cost you.

“All the time defenders get made accountable for mistakes. But when forwards miss chances, they get away with it scot free. However, it matters.

“I think we have played really well in the last two games and come away with one point. And I am still scratching my head how.”