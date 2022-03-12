Matt Taylor satisfied with point after Exeter held to goalless draw by Salford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter manager Matt Taylor was pleased with the point as his side were held to a goalless draw by Salford at St James Park.

Salford dominated the first half and twice went close, with Matty Lund and Theo Vassell both heading against the woodwork.

However, it was Exeter who were better after half-time but without managing to find that elusive goal.

“I was really pleased with the performance,” Taylor said. “They caused us problems in the first 20 minutes of the game, they got the ball into wide areas and into space too easily, so they basically won the middle of the pitch and pinned us deeper.

“They had a couple of chances from crosses and set-pieces but, once we got a hold of that area, we were much better and looked like the team with most of the attacking play and most of the attacking moments.

“It was a shame that they seemed to come on the outside of the pitch rather than in central areas and we just couldn’t get those touches in the box that we needed to when, on another day and with better contact, we might have done.

“But that’s nit-picking really because that was a very good performance against a very strong team and, if we play like that for the remaining games of the season, we will give ourselves a real chance (of promotion).

“We were slightly on our heels in those moments and I think we have to try and force the issue and make sure we get there first, rather than wait for the perfect ball, but that’s a learning curve.

“I am certainly not disheartened by that performance, it was very good – and the players shouldn’t feel despondent either.”

Salford remain eight points outside the top seven and manager Gary Bowyer said: “We started really well, we were causing real problems with our switch of play and we hit the bar and post.

“It was two good teams having a good go at each other, but we have got to be better in the final third in the second half. We had some good opportunities but didn’t exploit them well enough, but we made sure we kept that clean sheet, which is 15 for the season.

“Whenever you come away from and home and keep a clean sheet you are happy, but you always want more.

“Lundy back in the team does what he has done ever so well throughout his career – timing into the box, great back in and he heads it against the bar. If it had gone in, it changes the game a little bit.

“Then the same from the corner, Stephen Kelly’s excellent delivery and Theo gets on the end of it and it hits the inside of the post and comes out.

“You just needed that to go in and it changes the game. We had spells where we had resilience and blocks, but two good teams.

“Exeter are up there for a reason, they have been up there for years. It is a progressive club and they to do a lot of things that other clubs up and down the country should take note of.”