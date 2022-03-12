Michael Duff delighted with rare Cheltenham away win at struggling Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Michael Duff delighted with rare Cheltenham away win at struggling Morecambe

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 6:24 pm
Michael Duff’s Cheltenham took maximum points from Morecambe (Nick Potts/PA)
Michael Duff’s Cheltenham took maximum points from Morecambe (Nick Potts/PA)

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff was delighted with his side’s rare away victory as they secured a 3-1 League One win at relegation-threatened Morecambe.

Goals from Liam Sercombe and Callum Wright either side of the break gave the Robins the advantage only for a 52nd-minute Greg Leigh goal to give Morecambe hopes of a comeback.

The Shrimps pushed forward and were denied what appeared to be a penalty when Dylan Connolly was upended by Charlie Raglan, but it was Cheltenham who scored the all-important fourth goal of the game when Alfie May was left unmarked to score his 21st of the season from close range 10 minutes from time.

Duff said: “It’s the first time we have won away from home in four months and it was brilliant to get the win.

“It was never going to be a pretty game with the state of the league and the state of the pitch and the amount that was on it.

“They are fighting for their lives and will have identified this as a game to get some points to get themselves out of trouble.

“We scored a good goal at a good time and added a second quickly and then they did what we expected them to do and put us under pressure because they are fighting and scrapping for their lives.”

Morecambe manager Derek Adams, who watched the game from the stands as he served a one-match touchline ban, said: “It was a disappointing result and we conceded disappointing goals.

“We have conceded 70 goals this season so it is not hard to identify where our problems are.

“That has been the issue all season and – although we gave it a go – we can’t be as poor as we were today at the back.

“We have been pretty tight defensively in the last few games but that wasn’t the case today.

“We did show some good stuff going forward and with a bit more luck, could have scored more than we did.

“We know where the issues lie and we know we all have to work hard to put things right and that is what we will do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal