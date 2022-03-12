Ryan Lowe rues another missed opportunity in play-off bid after Cardiff draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Lowe rues another missed opportunity in play-off bid after Cardiff draw

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 6:42 pm
Preston manager Ryan Lowe saw his side draw 0-0 at Cardiff (Nigel French/PA)
Preston manager Ryan Lowe lamented another missed opportunity for his side as they failed to close the gap to the Championship play-off places after a 0-0 stalemate at Cardiff.

A 15th draw of the season left Preston 13th in the table, still six points behind sixth-placed Luton having played two games more than the Hatters.

Daniel Johnson came closest to winning it for the visitors but he was denied by Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies 16 minutes from time.

“It’s a good point but I think we were well worthy of three points,” said Lowe. “We had some good opportunities.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t have that cutting edge in the final third, that little bit of quality.

“You look at the points we could have had, and we’d be in a different position,” he added. “It’s a nightmare, when you look at it like that. You think to yourself that it could be better.

“But it’s a relentless league with some good teams and you’ve got to earn the right to take points and it’s not for the lack of trying.

“We are only six points off and the league can throw up anything. There’s no pressure on my lads. I just want to have a good end to the season and if the points take us closer then, who knows, we might get a bit excited.”

Cardiff substitute Uche Ikpeazu saw two efforts well saved by Daniel Iversen late on and Jordan Hugill had a goal disallowed for a foul in the build-up in stoppage time.

But Bluebirds boss Steve Morison admitted there was not too much to get excited by.

“It was a 0-0 game,” he said. “It had 0-0 written all over it from the first five minutes of the game. You’re just hoping you have a moment and win it. We nearly had that but it wasn’t to be.

“Their manager turned around to me at the end and we shook each other’s hand and we both said, ‘that was boring, wasn’t it!’

“The positive is we kept a clean sheet and it’s another point in the right direction. We would have lost that a few months back.

“We dust ourselves down now and go again on Monday. Hopefully, it’s a bit more exciting on Wednesday [against Stoke].”

The draw keeps Cardiff in 17th in the table and Morison was happy to move a point nearer to safety.

“Preston are on a good run of form, so it’s a positive that we kept a clean sheet, and they didn’t create anything either,” he added.

“We’ve come off back-to-back victories and it’s another point and another step towards where we want to be.”

