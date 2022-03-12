Nando’s on menu after Dennis Lawrence oversees Coventry beating Sheffield United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coventry first-team coach Dennis Lawrence explained how he was going to celebrate by ordering a Nando’s after taking charge of the Sky Blues’ 4-1 Championship comeback victory over Sheffield United.

Coventry were without manager Mark Robins and assistant Adi Viveash after positive Covid-19 tests on the morning of the match and found themselves 1-0 down after Sander Berge’s header after 15 minutes.

But Viktor Gyokeres equalised just four minutes later before Callum O’Hare netted a first career brace to put the Sky Blues 3-1 to the good, before Matty Godden put the icing on the cake with a first goal in almost two months.

“Well, what I would like to do today is be able to enjoy some Nando’s and think about Wednesday when it comes,” said Lawrence.

“I’m sure over the next few days, it’ll be communication with the manager, contact with Adi and we’ll assess and prepare the game again together.”

Coventry amassed 27 shots against the Blades and hit the post twice as they ran riot at the CBS Arena and could have won by an even-more convincing scoreline.

Lawrence added: “The players were outstanding. The way they responded to going a goal down to a good team was pleasing, it was pleasing for the fans, pleasing for the players and I’m sure the manager and Adi would be very proud of them.”

O’Hare helped himself to his first-ever career brace by bundling the ball home on the line after Gyokeres’ effort was saved by United’s man of the match Wes Foderingham before slotting past the former Rangers goalkeeper to make the score 3-1.

Lawrence added: “For the amount of chances he gets, I’m really happy for him that one went in because we all know Callum, his work rate is phenomenal and we would love to see him getting more goals – but he plays another part for the team which we all respect.

“If it gives him confidence and he goes on a run and gets a few more, that’s fantastic for him. But we all appreciate what Callum does for this team whether he scores goals or not.”

It was a day to forget for the Blades, who had lost just twice in 16 games under manager Paul Heckingbottom and conceded as many goals in 90 minutes in the West Midlands as their past 11 games combined.

“Bad day at the office, got beat by the better team, no complaints.” said the Blades boss. “We got beat 4-1 and Wes was man of the match.

“I will look at the goals we conceded and we didn’t half give them a helping hand. We had too many players who had a bad day on the same day and when that happens, it is going to be really difficult.

“We were beaten all over the pitch today. I saw things there which I hadn’t seen last season, it (the result) must be parked and (we) prepare for Blackpool.

“I saw non-negotiable things like how we tackle, where we tackle. It is not finger pointing but us trying to be better. (There’s) only Wes who can hold his head up high.”