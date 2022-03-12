Bradford rewarded for hard work in Forest Green win, says Mark Hughes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Hughes was delighted after Callum Cooke and Andy Cook served up his first victory as Bradford boss against 10-man league leaders Forest Green, winning 2-0.

Midfielder Cooke opened the scoring in the 64th minute for the visitors when he drilled in a shot from the edge of the box for his third goal of the season.

Defender Udoka Godwin-Malife picked up a second yellow card in the 77th minute, but Forest Green goalkeeper Luke McGee was caught out as they pressed for a late leveller.

McGee went up for a 95th-minute corner, but City striker Cook raced upfield to slot his 11th of the campaign into an empty net.

Former Wales manager Hughes watched City end their five game losing streak in his third game in charge following the sacking of Derek Adams and said: “That was a reward for the last two weeks of effort the players have put in.

“I was really pleased with the performance and it’s a great three points for us against the league leaders.

“The first goal was hugely important. It gave us a huge lift and we managed to see out the game quite comfortably.

“When Forest Green went down to 10 men it didn’t make too much of a difference as they still threw bodies forward.

“It was important that we got something from the game after last week when we deserved something but came away with nothing.

“This is huge for us in terms of morale and confidence. We came to the league leaders and deserved to win. We have a number of games now before the end of the season to build momentum.

“It was a long trek to get here and so I’d like to think it was worth the supporters’ while.”

Forest Green are still eight points clear at the top following a winless run of six games and manager Rob Edwards said: “You’re always going to have spells like this, but the lads are still confident and believe in themselves. We’re in a bit of a bad moment, but now is the time to stick together.

“I never complain when we lose a game because there are reasons why and the reason today was because we didn’t take our chances and they defended very, very well.

“When you can’t get the ball over the line at one end, then you have to make sure you don’t let it over the line at the other end and we didn’t do that.

“I’m bitterly disappointed. We were really up for it and I think the lads showed that the way they started the game.

“To concede the first goal was a knock and to go down to 10 men was a severe blow.

“The two bookings Udoka got were a little harsh, but there’s not much we can do about it.

“Tough people and tough characters in bad times find ways of bouncing back.

“I don’t see it as a confidence issue. There was a little quality lacking in the final third, but that’s not a confidence thing.

“We’ve got 11 huge games left and a lot of leaders in that dressing room.”