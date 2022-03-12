Raducanu celebrates her opening win at Indian Wells – Saturday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 12.

Football

Gary Neville gave his opinion on Marcus Rashford’s situation at Manchester United.

Rashford 1. A failure for United’s football department if he leaves2. A very poor look for MR if he can’t get his form right to break into this team3. MR/Team would be naive if they think his off-pitch voice will carry without the MU badge Lose/Lose if he goes. Sort it out! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 12, 2022

Happy birthday to Allan Saint-Maximin.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu celebrated her opening win at Indian Wells.

yippeeeeee first desert winn!!! 🏜🌵 pic.twitter.com/DqijDbeGuv — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) March 12, 2022

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen enjoyed a touching moment shared by England’s Barmy Army.

A M A Z I N G ❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍 https://t.co/hZsJQKsHYE — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 12, 2022

High praise for India’s women’s team came from Sachin Tendulkar.

Marnus Labuschagne saw the funny side of his run out against Pakistan.

Yep.. fair to say that was no run 🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/geeJXcGBff — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 12, 2022

Rugby union

Former boxer Barry McGuigan enjoyed Ireland’s win over England.

What a game of rugby between England v Ireland at Twickenham, absolutely absorbing stuff #SixNationsRugby — Barry McGuigan (@ClonesCyclone) March 12, 2022

Winter Paralympics

Steve Arnold became a Paralympian.

Today, the 24th member of the Beijing 2022 @ParalympicsGB team hit the start line. It's taken quite the journey but, finally, @stevearnold79 you are a Paralympian. 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Co0aCAXHk1 — Phil Smith (@PhilSmith_BPA) March 12, 2022

The journey was over for Brett Wild.

“I’ve lived the dream.” ⛷⛷ End of an era as @BrettWild announces his retirement from Paralympic sport, returning to @RoyalNavy service. Thank you for everything, Brett. 🙌#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/TkWufeZNsJ — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) March 12, 2022

Formula One

