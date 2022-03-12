Leam Richardson disappointed as Wigan draw against promotion-rivals MK Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wigan boss Leam Richardson was disappointed his side could not hang on for victory after promotion-rivals MK Dons scored a late equaliser to rescue a dramatic 1-1 draw League One.

Tom Naylor broke the deadlock on the cusp of the hour mark with a cool finish after a goalless first half at Stadium MK.

But Harry Darling’s 88th-minute header ensured third-placed Dons remained level on points with second-placed Wigan at the final whistle, with the visitors ahead on goal difference.

Yet with three games in hand on their rivals, Richardson focused on the positives from his team’s performance despite being frustrated with the way the game finished.

“I thought it was tough, it was tight,” he said.

“From a neutral point of view, it would have been a good game to watch tactically. From a chances created point of view, probably not such a good game.

“It was always going to be a healthy challenge for us, as it was for them as well. You saw two good teams trying to work each other out tactically.

“It was always going to take something special, or a set-piece, or a mistake to prove decisive. I thought we deserved to go in front, having worked hard enough to limit them around the pitch.

“At half-time, we talked about being a little bit more aggressive in the final third, both in and out of possession. I thought we started to do that more as the game went on.

“We’re obviously disappointed to concede from a set play. But credit goes to the lads and the staff for working so hard this week. We’ll take our point and we’ll move on to the next one.”

On the finish from Naylor, he added: “It was calm, very calm, very similar to the goal he scored at Wycombe. I’d like to take the credit, but he takes all the credit for that.”

Chances were few and far between during the opening half as Daniel Harvie and Mo Eisa threatened for Dons before Max Power’s inviting free-kick just evaded Wigan’s Will Keane.

Power threatened again after the restart before Latics broke the deadlock, with Naylor scoring his second league goal of the season after pouncing on Tom Pearce’s deflected strike.

Darling then responded with just two minutes left on the clock, climbing highest to head home Scott Twine’s corner – much to the relief of Dons manager Liam Manning.

“You look at the players, the spirit, the togetherness, the resilience, the grit, the things that are really important in terms of foundations of a team that wants to perform well, you have to have that,” he said.

“We’ve done it a few times this year so we know we’re capable of doing it but we just love it about the group, they never give up. You go a goal behind and you respond like that.

“It’s a good point. Recently he (Harry Darling) has looked a real threat from set-pieces and credit to the players for owning it, they play a big part in the set-pieces.

“It’s not just a case of slinging it in there and he heads it, there’s a lot more to it in terms of the discipline and the roles required. They have bought into it and executed it which is why we’ve looked so dangerous.

“I think the referee’s performance made it very difficult, very stop start. The inconsistencies between the first half and the second half, you could feel the atmosphere.

“Wigan had a clear game plan to come here and stop us playing and when teams come here and do that, and are as physical, experienced and well set up as they were, that makes it difficult.”