Kieran McKenna disappointed with draw but urges Ipswich to ‘keep plugging away’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna felt his side did enough to have claimed victory against fellow play-off hopefuls Portsmouth after overcoming a double injury blow.

Town lost captain Sam Morsy inside the opening 21 minutes and were also forced to replace Kayden Jackson just before half-time in the goalless clash between two of League One’s in-form teams.

Despite those setbacks Ipswich still had chances to claim the points and a disappointed McKenna said his side just need to keep “plugging away” in their push for a top-six finish.

McKenna, whose side are unbeaten in nine matches, said: “I thought it was a game we deserved to win, I thought we were the better team especially in the second half.

“I thought we were better in obviously difficult circumstances as we had to make two subs in the first half that made the circumstances very challenging.

“I’m proud of the efforts of the players, we regrouped second half and put on a very good performance, dominated most of if not all aspects of the game but just did not find that little margin to find the goal.

“I’m disappointed to have drawn it but it keeps our consistency going and we have to just keep plugging away.”

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley claimed his side had the best chance of the game in their bid to beat one of League One’s “super heavyweight” clubs and claim a seventh win in their last eight matches.

Aiden O’Brien had an opportunity to net in the first half but fired just over the bar, while Cowley also said there were other chances for Pompey to score.

He said: “It was a really hard-fought, well-earned point against a super heavyweight of the division.

“I think it’s very difficult for us to compete with them off the pitch, you’ve only got to look at their squad and look at the players on their bench and all the players not even in their squad.

“But we can compete with them on the pitch and we certainly competed with them in the stands as they (the 1,986 visiting fans) were incredible today.

“If you’re going to come to a team like Ipswich and the players that they have, you’re going to have to come and enjoy defending and moments will become available on the counter-attack.

“I think we probably had the best chance of the game but we just weren’t able to take it and we had other moments as well.”