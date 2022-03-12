Kieran McKenna disappointed with draw but urges Ipswich to ‘keep plugging away’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kieran McKenna disappointed with draw but urges Ipswich to ‘keep plugging away’

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 7:38 pm
Kieran McKenna felt Ipswich deserved to beat Portsmouth (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kieran McKenna felt Ipswich deserved to beat Portsmouth (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna felt his side did enough to have claimed victory against fellow play-off hopefuls Portsmouth after overcoming a double injury blow.

Town lost captain Sam Morsy inside the opening 21 minutes and were also forced to replace Kayden Jackson just before half-time in the goalless clash between two of League One’s in-form teams.

Despite those setbacks Ipswich still had chances to claim the points and a disappointed McKenna said his side just need to keep “plugging away” in their push for a top-six finish.

McKenna, whose side are unbeaten in nine matches, said: “I thought it was a game we deserved to win, I thought we were the better team especially in the second half.

“I thought we were better in obviously difficult circumstances as we had to make two subs in the first half that made the circumstances very challenging.

“I’m proud of the efforts of the players, we regrouped second half and put on a very good performance, dominated most of if not all aspects of the game but just did not find that little margin to find the goal.

“I’m disappointed to have drawn it but it keeps our consistency going and we have to just keep plugging away.”

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley claimed his side had the best chance of the game in their bid to beat one of League One’s “super heavyweight” clubs and claim a seventh win in their last eight matches.

Aiden O’Brien had an opportunity to net in the first half but fired just over the bar, while Cowley also said there were other chances for Pompey to score.

He said: “It was a really hard-fought, well-earned point against a super heavyweight of the division.

“I think it’s very difficult for us to compete with them off the pitch, you’ve only got to look at their squad and look at the players on their bench and all the players not even in their squad.

“But we can compete with them on the pitch and we certainly competed with them in the stands as they (the 1,986 visiting fans) were incredible today.

“If you’re going to come to a team like Ipswich and the players that they have, you’re going to have to come and enjoy defending and moments will become available on the counter-attack.

“I think we probably had the best chance of the game but we just weren’t able to take it and we had other moments as well.”

