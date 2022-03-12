James Rowberry says Newport have ‘internal’ points target but must stay focused

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newport boss James Rowberry urged caution even after his side leapt into the Sky Bet League Two top three with a 2-0 win at Stevenage.

On-loan Rob Street netted his first for the club on 48 minutes before Ryan Haynes doubled the score and clinched three points for the visitors.

Third-placed Newport now sit tied with Tranmere on 59 points, with a four-goal advantage, and just point one behind Northampton in second.

“Internally we will,” said Rowberry when asked if he had eyes on a points total that would clinch promotion or a play-off position.

“My staff and myself will do that with the players.

“We have got to stay in the moment and focus on what Newport County need to do.

“We can’t get carried away but it’s another good win for us and we’re delighted.

“I’m pleased for Rob Street, it’s a brilliant moment for him to get his first goal for the club.”

A slow start saw the sides level with few opportunities at the break, but both teams picked up the pace in the second half.

Newport finally broke through, Dom Telford picking out Street in the box who fired home his first for the Exiles.

Stevenage missed two good attempts at an equaliser before substitute Haynes added to Newport’s advantage with a neat finish off the right-hand post 20 minutes from time.

Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale was pleased to see his team creating chances, but admitted his side’s effort fell short.

They have collected only three points from a possible 24 and this latest defeat, coupled with Barrow’s 0-0 draw at Rochdale, drops Tisdale’s side to third bottom, three points above the drop zone.

“We have got enough but we have got to convert that into a result,” said Tisdale.

“I like the team and I like the connections and the determination.

“You could see at the end we were snatching at things but that comes with the anxiety of our situation.

“We are in a spot of bother. But we are getting the performances.

“That’s two games now we have been really committed. We have to trust in each other; they have got to trust in me.

“As much as it is disappointing, I am seeing real evidence we have got enough and I want to get stuck into Tuesday already.

“The first goal is one we need; the second one comes when you are full of confidence and placing it in from 25 yards.

“We have to find a way of going in front and find a way of scoring a goal under pressure. But I was pleased with our play box-to-box.”