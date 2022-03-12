Next few games are decisive for us, Ralph Hasenhuttl warns Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Next few games are decisive for us, Ralph Hasenhuttl warns Southampton

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 9:08 pm
Ralph Hasenhuttl wants Southampton to respond to back-to-back defeats (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl wants Southampton to respond to back-to-back defeats (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has demanded a swift response from his players as they prepare to face struggling Watford at St Mary’s on Sunday.

Hasenhuttl was disappointed with the way his side surrendered an early lead to fall to only their second home defeat of the season to Newcastle on Thursday night.

And following on from a thumping defeat at Aston Villa, he knows how important it is to return to winning ways ahead of a make-or-break period including an FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City.

Hasenhuttl told his club’s official website: “Games that are now coming up are decisive for us. We have a home game again and we don’t want to lose again because we want to show that we can do it better – that’s the only target we have.”

Southampton still go into the game sitting in 10th place in the table and face a Watford side surely heading for the drop after Thursday night’s 4-0 defeat at Wolves.

However, with the Hornets having pushed Arsenal at Vicarage Road one week ago, Hasenhuttl is taking nothing for granted ahead of the Sunday afternoon clash.

He added: “The two teams who are facing each other haven’t been successful during the week, so it will be important who makes it better, who analyses better and finds better answers.

“What I expect is if we face the same thing again, that we find better solutions and better moments and then maybe we are more clinical and score the goals we didn’t score (on Thursday).”

