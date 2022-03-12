Leah Galton’s brace helps Manchester United to victory over Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Leah Galton’s brace helps Manchester United to victory over Reading

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 9:54 pm
Leah Galton's double helped United earn a 3-1 victory over Reading (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Leah Galton’s double helped United earn a 3-1 victory over Reading (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Leah Galton’s double and a stunning strike from Alessia Russo helped Manchester United to a 3-1 victory over Reading in their Women’s Super League clash at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Galton opened the scoring for the Red Devils when she headed home Hannah Blundell’s cross but Reading equalised 11 minutes later when Deanne Rose coolly slotted home after they won possession high up the field.

United were not to be denied back-to-back wins, though, as Galton rounded goalkeeper Grace Moloney before tucking the ball home.

United made the game safe two minutes before half-time when Russo’s superb effort flew into the far corner just seconds after Ona Batlle’s effort appeared to cross the line after hitting the underside of the crossbar.

Anna Anvegard’s brace helped Everton to a third successive victory across all competitions as they edged out Leicester 3-2 at Walton Hall Park.

Leicester opened the scoring in the fifth minute when Jemma Purfield fired into the bottom corner from the edge of the box, but they were pegged back just after the half-hour mark as Toni Duggan rounded WSL debutant Sophie Harris before slotting in.

Everton went in front after 40 minutes when Anvegard capitalised on a defensive error, but City levelled things up again just before half-time when Sam Tierney nodded home from a Purfield free-kick.

Anvegard had her second and Everton’s third seven minutes after the break when a deflected pass fell in her path and she finished past Harris to earn the three points.

