Taulupe Faletau determined to ‘enjoy every opportunity’ with Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Taulupe Faletau determined to ‘enjoy every opportunity’ with Wales

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 10:02 pm
Taulupe Faletau has made a major Wales impact on his return from injury
Taulupe Faletau has made a major Wales impact on his return from injury

Taulupe Faletau will continue to put an emphasis on enjoying his rugby after making an outstanding return to the international arena.

The Wales number eight continued from where he left off against England at Twickenham by delivering another barnstorming display as France were pushed to the limit in Cardiff.

It was only Faletau’s fourth game of the season after spending seven months on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, but he was the game’s top carrier with 13, and also made more metres – 101 – than any other player.

Taulupe Faletau
Taulupe Faletau, centre, delivered an outstanding display for Wales against France (David Davies/PA)

With fellow seasoned campaigner Josh Navidi also back from injury and performing magnificently alongside him in the back-row, they proved influential figures behind Wales giving Guinness Six Nations leaders France a major scare before being edged out 13-9.

“I am trying to enjoy every opportunity I am given to play,” Faletau said.

“From being out for so long and watching from the touchline, it just makes you appreciate every chance you get.

“I think the boys are disappointed. We put ourselves in a decent position to win the last couple of games and came out on the wrong end both times.

“It was what we expected from France. They are niggly, especially in the contact area, and they got some key turnovers in key positions.

“We gave ourselves an opportunity, but we didn’t quite cross over the line.”

Italy are next up for Wales on the final day of Six Nations action next weekend, while a three-Test tour to South Africa in July will enable head coach Wayne Pivac to keep developing squad strength in depth ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Faletau added: “It’s building on what we did against France and last week against England.

“We will take confidence from playing against a team like France and having opportunities to win the game, and work on putting away the chances.

“It’s always a good thing to have, competition throughout the squad. The more people are challenging each other, the better.

“We will just drive each other forward to get the best out of each other.

“We put ourselves in a decent position to come away with a win. We didn’t do that, but we will take confidence from what we were able to create, the chances and pressure we were able to apply.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal