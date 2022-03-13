Naomi Osaka reduced to tears after being heckled during Indian Wells defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Naomi Osaka reduced to tears after being heckled during Indian Wells defeat

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 8:32 am
Naomi Osaka was reduced to tears after being heckled at Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
Naomi Osaka was reduced to tears after being heckled during her second-round defeat to Veronika Kudermetova at the BNP Paribas Masters in Indian Wells.

The Japanese player, who missed parts of the 2021 season because of mental health issues, was jeered in the early part of the match and it was undoubtedly a major factor as she lost 6-0 6-4 to the world number 24.

A spectator reportedly shouted “Naomi, you suck”, with Osaka complaining to the umpire. As she went to serve in the third game of the match she was visibly crying.

Osaka took two breaks from tennis in 2021 as she dealt with mental health issues
Clearly affected, she lost the first set without winning a game, before putting up a better fight in the second set.

Osaka made the unconventional decision to stay on court and be interviewed after her loss where she said the incident reminded her of a video she watched of Venus and Serena Williams receiving abuse at the same venue in 2001.

The Williams sisters boycotted the event – widely regarded to be the biggest outside of the four grand slams – for 14 years after being racially abused 21 years ago.

Speaking through tears on court, Osaka said: “I just wanted to say thank you, I feel like I cry enough on camera.

Osaka spoke through tears at the end of the game
“To be honest, I’ve been heckled before, it doesn’t really bother me, but being heckled here, I watched a video of Venus and Serena getting heckled here, if you’ve never watched it you should watch it and I don’t know why, but it got into my head and it got replayed a lot.”

Osaka was playing her first tournament since the Australian Open in January where she lost in the third round.

The 24-year-old, who has won four grand slam titles, withdrew from the French Open and then missed Wimbledon last year after revealing she was suffering from mental health issues.

She returned for the US Open in September but said she would take another hiatus after an early loss, saying “when I win I don’t feel happy”.

Russian Kudermetova, playing under a neutral banner due to her country’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, said: “Naomi was reminded of something that happened with Serena here a few years ago.

“She started to cry because it is similar to what’s happened with Serena. But it doesn’t matter. I know she’s strong, a great person. I think it will be good with her.”

