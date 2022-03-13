Neil Simpson caps golden Games as GB flagbearer at closing ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Neil Simpson caps golden Games as GB flagbearer at closing ceremony

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 1:38 pm
Neil Simpson was the flagbearer for Great Britain at the 2022 Paralympics closing ceremony (Joel Marklund/OIS/PA)
Golden boy Neil Simpson was Great Britain’s flagbearer alongside his brother Andrew at the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

The 19-year-old made history by claiming Britain’s first male Paralympic gold on snow, triumphing in the men’s Super-G vision-impaired class, with 21-year-old brother Andrew on hand as his guide.

He was the only Briton to top the podium in 2022, also winning bronze in the men’s super combined class and was given the honour of carrying the Union Jack as the Games closed on Sunday.

“To be chosen as flagbearers at the closing ceremony is such an incredible honour for me and my brother,” Neil Simpson told ParalympicsGB’s website.

“When we were asked it really made what has already been a special Games for us even more amazing.

“It’s been really special, a really cool experience. The team environment has been really good, everything about it has been well organised.

“Coming out to the Games was something pretty special anyway and then we wanted to try and enjoy it.

“What I have learned is we have nothing to be afraid of at this level of competition. You have the hype and additional pressure, but if you can put that to one side you can treat it as just another race.”

ParalympicsGB finished with six medals in total as Menna Fitzpatrick won a silver and bronze, Millie Knight took bronze and Ollie Hill won bronze in the snowboarding.

They were unable to add to their tally on the final day on Sunday, though there was more history made as Steve Arnold, Scott Meenagh, Steve Thomas and Callum Deboys became the first British team to complete the cross-country open relay.

The quartet finished 12th with a time of 35:27.3, with Meenagh citing it as a landmark achievement.

“It’s fairly significant in terms of a mark of progress of how the programme’s developed,” he said.

“Having a relay team on the start line today and a relay ream that didn’t include all the athletes we have on the ground is testament to the progression we’ve made.

“We’ve come on aeons in such a short period of time, every other nation in the world has noticed it as well and it’s something we’re really proud of. Just to feel the team here is just a real marker that maybe come Milan, we participated today, and hopefully in four years’ time we’ll be on that start line competing in a race like the relay.”

The Simpson brothers were in action on the final day, finishing ninth in the men’s slalom, while James Whitley finished in eighth place in the standing slalom.

