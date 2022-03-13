‘Best of humanity’ on show at Winter Paralympics – Dame Katherine Grainger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Best of humanity’ on show at Winter Paralympics – Dame Katherine Grainger

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 2:48 pm
UK Sport chair Dame Katherine Grainger wants Britain to become a greater force in winter sport (Nick Ansell/PA)
Dame Katherine Grainger believes the Beijing Winter Paralympics have displayed the “best side of humanity and sport” in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus were banned from participating by the International Paralympic Committee due to their nation’s roles in the ongoing war.

The Ukrainian team, meanwhile, finished second behind hosts China in the medal table after amassing 11 golds, 10 silvers and eight bronzes.

UK Sport chair Grainger says continuing conflict in eastern Europe was a “constant presence” during the event and has been heartened by the solidarity shown.

“There’s been an incredible sense of support from all of the nations, you can really feel it and it really is very genuine,” she told the PA news agency.

“And it’s just really powerful when you see those nations coming together.

“What Ukraine have managed to do, their performance has been absolutely outstanding here. All of us can only imagine what they must be experiencing and thinking about, and their athletes have really done their nation proud.

“It has been a constant presence here and it’s right that it has been because I don’t think as sport you can be completely independent of what’s happening around the world.

“But I think people have shown the best side of humanity and sport in supporting Ukraine.

“There’s probably a sense of helplessness from a lot of us about what really we can do to make a difference.

“Sport has a voice and has an influence and it’s right that every one of us and every organisation thinks what can we do in this situation and where we can we help.

“I think sport has done what it can in the last 10 days or so while we’ve been here.”

Sunday’s closing ceremony brought down the curtain on nine days of action across six sports.

Neil Simpson and guide Andrew Simpson won ParalympicsGB's only gold in Beijing
ParalympicsGB finished 14th in the overall standings following a gold, a silver and four bronzes, leaving them inside UK Sport’s target range of five to nine medals.

The government agency put more than £5million into winter sports over the last cycle, the vast majority of which was allocated to skiing and snowboarding.

Grainger viewed GB’s achievements as “really positive” and says there is a concerted effort to have more impact in winter sport going into the 2026 Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

“The belief is still very much that we want to be a greater force in winter sport looking forward,” said the 46-year-old, who won Olympic rowing gold at London 2012.

“I don’t think that’s ever going to happen overnight, I don’t think we thought in one or two cycles we’d achieve that.

“But every time we come out and compete, it’s really important we have great success stories and we have really inspirational athletes, that’s on and off the podium.

“Winter sports don’t have the history and tradition in the UK that some of the big summer sports have had so every time we compete in the winter Games it’s a brilliant learning experience of how we do it better next time so we keep moving forward to that goal of being a greater force.”

A total of 24 British athletes competed, the country’s largest team since Lillehammer in 1994.

Neil Simpson made history by claiming GB’s first male Paralympic gold on snow, triumphing alongside guide and brother Andrew in the Super-G vision-impaired class, before backing it up with bronze in the super combined.

Fellow skier Menna Fitzpatrick, ParalympicsGB’s most decorated athlete, added a silver and a bronze to her collection while there was also a milestone moment for Ollie Hill as he won GB’s first Paralympic snowboard medal after finishing third in the banked slalom.

Menna Fitzpatrick is ParalympicsGB's most-decorated athlete
“It’s lovely to watch a team deliver things that haven’t been delivered before and that’s really exciting,” said Grainger.

“I think that gives people quite an inspiration of the ambition for the future.

“They’ve delivered a lot but they will be hungry for more in the future and that’s probably the best legacy to leave: to be really proud of the achievements but to not feel content with them quite yet.”

