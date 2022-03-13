Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp convinced the best is yet to come from Luis Diaz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp convinced the best is yet to come from Luis Diaz

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 5:02 pm
Jurgen Klopp praised Luis Diaz, pictured, for how quickly he has settled in at Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)
Jurgen Klopp believes there is still a “lot of space for improvement” for Luis Diaz despite an impressive start to his Liverpool career following his January move from Porto.

Diaz opened the scoring at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday as the Reds moved three points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with a 2-0 win at Brighton.

The Colombian received a heavy blow in the process from Seagulls goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, but was cleared to continue, and Mohamed Salah’s penalty put the result beyond doubt just after the hour mark.

“He’s a very good player, let me say it like this,” Klopp said when asked about Diaz’s impact.

“We don’t have groups in our team but we have a few guys who speak Spanish and Portuguese and that helps Luis a lot and they take him under their wings, experienced players like Thiago (Alcantara), Fab (Fabinho), Bobby (Roberto Firmino) – they’re all really close to him, and Diogo (Jota), and it helps.

“But he’s in general a really nice kid. I’m not sure exactly how Harvey Elliott and Luis, how they talk, but they are quite a lot together.

“So that means the boy has settled as quick as the player.

“It’s not so easy to bring in a player in the winter, without any kind of pre-season.”

Diaz’s goal on Saturday was his second since arriving from Porto and he has earned praise for his overall performances too, but Klopp reckons there is plenty more to come from the 25-year-old.

“With Luis it was interesting, because the way that he played at Porto is exactly the same as what we wanted him to play here, so he didn’t have to change really,” Klopp said.

“He still has to adapt in moments, especially defensively, but he has speed and is a pretty good.

“He can carry the ball pretty quick and his dribbling is not bad, I don’t think we saw already his full range of shooting skills, but we saw a couple of really nice ones.

“There’s a lot of space for improvement, but yes he is a good player.”

Brighton manager Graham Potter wants his side to move on after they slipped to their fifth straight loss, finding the net just once during those defeats.

“We want to win football matches and we’re suffering but a lot of the people that I meet that are Brighton supporters understand the challenges we have, understand the progress we’re making and understand a lot of the good things we do,” he said.

“So for us we just need to keep going and keep trying to move the club forward.”

