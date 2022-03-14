The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 5:02 am
Andriy Yarmolenko acknowledges the crowd after his emotional goalscoring appearance for West Ham (John Walton/PA)
Andriy Yarmolenko acknowledges the crowd after his emotional goalscoring appearance for West Ham (John Walton/PA)

The crisis in Ukraine continued to overshadow the sporting programme over the weekend and Andriy Yarmolenko made an emotional appearance for West Ham.

Playing for the first time since Russia invaded his country, the Ukraine international came off the bench to score in the Hammers’ 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Chelsea were also in action after a dramatic week in which their owner Roman Abramovich had his assets frozen by the UK Government due to his links with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on the sporting weekend in pictures.

Yarmolenko scored the first for the Hammers after coming off the bench
Yarmolenko scored the first goal for the Hammers after coming off the bench (John Walton/PA)
Football continued to stand for the people of Ukraine with Arsenal and Leicester players showing their support before their Premier League game on Sunday
Football continued to stand for the people of Ukraine with Arsenal and Leicester players showing their support before their Premier League game on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)
Kai Havertz scored a late winner as Chelsea ended a week of turmoil following the UK government's sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich by beating Newcastle
Kai Havertz scored a late winner as Chelsea ended a week of turmoil following the Government’s sanctioning of Abramovich by beating Newcastle (Adam Davy/PA)
After a week of speculation about his future at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo responded in characteristic fashion by scoring a hat-trick against Tottenham
After a week of speculation about his future at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo responded in characteristic fashion by scoring a hat-trick against Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)
In the title race, Luis Diaz bravely headed Liverpool's opener in their 2-0 win over Brighton, taking a blow in a controversial challenge from Robert Sanchez in the process
In the title race, Luis Diaz bravely headed Liverpool’s opener in their 2-0 win over Brighton, taking a blow in a controversial challenge from Robert Sanchez in the process (Nick Potts/PA)
England captain Joe Root reached a century on the fifth day but the first Test against West Indies in Antigua ended in a draw
England captain Joe Root reached a century on the fifth day but the first Test against West Indies in Antigua ended in a draw (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
England were beaten 32-15 in their Guinness Six Nations clash against Ireland at Twickenham
England were beaten 32-15 in their Guinness Six Nations clash against Ireland at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)
Finlay Bealham was among Ireland's four try-scorers
Finlay Bealham was among Ireland’s four try-scorers (David Davies/PA)
Stuart Hogg scored Scotland's fifth try in a 33-22 win over Italy in Rome
Stuart Hogg scored Scotland’s fifth try in a 33-22 win over Italy in Rome (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tommy Fleetwood was two shots off the lead at the end of the second round of The Players Championship, which only reached its halfway stage on Sunday due to poor weather
Tommy Fleetwood was two shots off the lead at the end of the second round of The Players Championship, which only reached its halfway stage on Sunday due to poor weather (Gerald Herbert/AP)
Neil Simpson (left), Great Britain's only gold medallist at the Paralympics, was again in action in the slalom on the final day of competition in Beijing before carrying the nation's flag at the closing ceremony
Neil Simpson (left), Great Britain’s only gold medallist at the Paralympics, was again in action in the slalom on the final day of competition in Beijing before carrying the nation’s flag at the closing ceremony (Andy Wong/AP)
Beth Mead was on target as Women's Super League leaders Arsenal beat Brighton 3-0
Beth Mead was on target as Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal beat Brighton 3-0 (Steven Paston/PA)

